Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 2,107 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 43.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 20.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $60.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $84.66.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

