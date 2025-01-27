Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 45.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,855,000 after acquiring an additional 587,043 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 141,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,139 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth about $1,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

CLW opened at $31.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.12 million, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.32. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $57.13.

Clearwater Paper announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 23.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.