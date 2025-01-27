Inspire Investing LLC Sells 682 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,801,000 after purchasing an additional 41,841 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $51.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

