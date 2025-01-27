Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YJUN. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 31,608 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000.

YJUN opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

