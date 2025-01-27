Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,626,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,027,000 after acquiring an additional 598,644 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,674,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,255,000 after purchasing an additional 201,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,022,000 after buying an additional 147,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,633,000 after buying an additional 22,549 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $55.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.94. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $59.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $580.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

