Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,443,000 after buying an additional 2,051,764 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,980 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $130.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $134.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 61.70%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

