Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (BATS:BUFG)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (BATS:BUFG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:BUFG opened at $25.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $230.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09.

FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (BUFG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that allocates exposure to defined outcome buffer ETFs referencing the SPY. BUFG was launched on Oct 26, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

