Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,940. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,216,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,191.57. The trade was a 90.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,235 shares of company stock worth $3,618,954 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KNSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $593.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.89.

KNSL stock opened at $432.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $469.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.66. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.12 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

