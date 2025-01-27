Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 182.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSMS. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMS opened at $23.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

