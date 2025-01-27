17,201 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nordstrom by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

