Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,315 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,356,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 349.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,070,000 after purchasing an additional 53,098 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 5.8% during the third quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 181,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

MSEX stock opened at $48.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $70.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.27.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSEX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Middlesex Water from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

