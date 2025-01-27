Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in World Kinect by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 527,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in World Kinect by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,077 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in World Kinect by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 138,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in World Kinect by 244.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 86,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 61,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WKC opened at $28.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. World Kinect Co. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded World Kinect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

