Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $374.92 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.15, a P/E/G ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,655,968.83. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,113. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

