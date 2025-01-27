Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 65.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 10,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Quanex Building Products

In other news, CEO George Laverne Wilson purchased 4,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $99,673.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,441.32. This trade represents a 1.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.30. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

