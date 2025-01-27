Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 684 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $527,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,498,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,829,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $1,067,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $8,707,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $42.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

