Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $400.03 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $491.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

