Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 162.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,466,767. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $81,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 192,244 shares in the company, valued at $26,016,380.52. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,543 shares of company stock valued at $155,659,368 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

Airbnb Trading Down 4.6 %

ABNB stock opened at $127.09 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.97 and its 200 day moving average is $131.10. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

