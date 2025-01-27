Avior Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,043 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 170,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
IGIB opened at $51.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $54.10.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
