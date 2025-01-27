Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 723 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,290,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 466,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 220,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 93,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD opened at $18.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.1877 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

