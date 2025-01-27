Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in WesBanco by 215.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the third quarter worth $80,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

WesBanco Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.85. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 66.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $39,228.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,508.79. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WesBanco Profile

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.