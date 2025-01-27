Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Visteon by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,608,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 863,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,255,000 after acquiring an additional 55,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visteon by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Visteon by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,841,000 after purchasing an additional 88,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Visteon by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,663,000 after purchasing an additional 111,377 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Price Performance

Visteon stock opened at $85.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $94.58. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $81.74 and a 1 year high of $123.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.60 million. Visteon had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VC

Visteon Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.