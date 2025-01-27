iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

