Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,598 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of AESR stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.10.

The Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (AESR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of large-cap US equities that uses macroeconomic and forecasting methodology to pursue a sector rotation strategy. AESR was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by Anfield.

