Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,729 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $62.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $74.24.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

