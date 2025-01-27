Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,671 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 57.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 127,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

FFIN opened at $37.79 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $287,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,615.20. This represents a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,018,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,992.92. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

