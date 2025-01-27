Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,062 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 683.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MFG opened at $5.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $5.31.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.