Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Glaukos by 2,263.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $160.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $83.90 and a 52 week high of $163.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 42.43%. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 price target on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Glaukos

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $1,502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,454.08. The trade was a 23.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $498,700.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,310,024.65. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,603 shares of company stock worth $2,605,678. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.