Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $414,000 Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 45.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LNTH opened at $97.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.46. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.53.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

