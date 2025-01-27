Inspire Investing LLC Sells 4,086 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 266,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 184,856 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in PROS by 3,489.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 260,886 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PROS by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRO opened at $24.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 1.21. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRO shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PROS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PROS from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

