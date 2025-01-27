Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. The trade was a 50.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,589,044. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,172 shares of company stock worth $16,778,841 in the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $182.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.51 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective (down from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

