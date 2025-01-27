Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $731,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $108.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.04. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

