Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,515,000 after purchasing an additional 811,692 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566,120 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.1% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 5,151,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after purchasing an additional 712,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

NYSE:CCL opened at $25.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

