Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 137 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,498,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,771,000 after purchasing an additional 80,601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,493,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,314,000 after purchasing an additional 558,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,834,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,728,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,063,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $201.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.82 and a 200-day moving average of $154.51. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $101.71 and a one year high of $204.93.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 27.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

