GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $118,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharp Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 12,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.55, for a total transaction of $571,552.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,215,915.50. This trade represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.25, for a total transaction of $22,746,973.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,016 shares of company stock valued at $346,031,180 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $647.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.66 and a 52 week high of $652.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $811.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.