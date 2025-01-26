O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,088.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,295.94.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,254.00 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $947.49 and a 12 month high of $1,283.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,225.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,168.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

