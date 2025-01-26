Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $81,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 35.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $1,559,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 11,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.8% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.80, for a total value of $22,515,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.10, for a total value of $524,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,262,708.20. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,016 shares of company stock worth $346,031,180. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.7 %

META opened at $647.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $601.93 and its 200-day moving average is $560.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $385.66 and a one year high of $652.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price (up from $680.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $811.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.