SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,337 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 131.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.63.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $127.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.97 and a 200 day moving average of $131.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,466,767. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,597. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,543 shares of company stock valued at $155,659,368 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.