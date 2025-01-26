Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $20,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.37. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $79.39.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4,051,810 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

