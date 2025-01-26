Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 203,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,304,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $148.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.13 and its 200 day moving average is $154.50. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.51 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.53 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.79%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

