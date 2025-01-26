Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Capstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 402,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,434,000 after acquiring an additional 162,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.18.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $277.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.83. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $221.01 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

