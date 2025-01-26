Dakota Wealth Management Sells 897 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $343,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,440. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $72,928.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,172.80. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF opened at $110.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.49.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELF

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.