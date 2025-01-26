JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is West Branch Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.5% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPM stock opened at $264.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $745.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $170.90 and a 1 year high of $267.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

