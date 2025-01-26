Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 51 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $264.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.90 and a fifty-two week high of $267.10. The stock has a market cap of $745.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

