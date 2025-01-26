Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $303,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,600,000 after buying an additional 383,557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12,086.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,460,000 after buying an additional 367,195 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 530.9% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 402,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,242,000 after buying an additional 338,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,230,000 after buying an additional 254,268 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 43.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 767,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,808,000 after buying an additional 233,670 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.32.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at $55,332,552.04. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $172.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.463 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

