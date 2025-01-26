Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $17.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $17,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertiv news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,526.50. This represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRT. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Fox Advisors started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $146.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.36. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

