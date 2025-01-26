Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $139,054,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Antero Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,664,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,342,000 after purchasing an additional 122,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 756,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 218,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Antero Resources by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 77,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $40.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.69 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $41.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.