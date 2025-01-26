Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 532.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $122.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $269,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,106. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $950,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,723,707. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,650 shares of company stock worth $1,498,170 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

