Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,497.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 426,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,042,000 after purchasing an additional 399,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 581.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 409,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,089,000 after buying an additional 349,362 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 321,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after acquiring an additional 308,390 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 15,046.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,067,000 after acquiring an additional 265,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,400,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,791 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.36 and a 1 year high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

