Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $560.00 to $688.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.83.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $584.05 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $547.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.35. The company has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, insider Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total value of $145,230.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,816.73. The trade was a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total value of $95,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,899.12. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,475 shares of company stock valued at $22,070,807. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

