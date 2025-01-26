Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,447 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $18,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 334.5% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.67. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

